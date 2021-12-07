Gujarat logs 38 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 350

added 38 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 8,27,745 on Monday, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the Health Department said.

A release by the department said the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,095 as no fatality was reported during the day. The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,300 with 37 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the release said. now has 350 active cases of coronavirus, of which 5 patients are on ventilator support, the department said. As many as 8.31 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in the state, of which 3.09 lakh shots were given on Monday, it said. No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release. Of the total 10,655 persons found positive for in the UT so far, four have died, while 10,651 have recovered from the infection, said the release. COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,745, new cases 38, deaths 10,095, discharged 8,17,300, active cases 350, people tested so far - figures not released.

