Canadian Covid-19 cases surpass 850,000 mark, death toll at 21,747

Canada's cumulative Covid-19 cases surpassed 850,000 as of Tuesday noon, with the total hitting 851,231, including 21,747 deaths, according to CTV.
Ontario reported 975 new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday morning, pushing the province's case total to 295,119, including 6,884 deaths and 277,939 recoveries, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The Ontario government said the province's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 4.2 per cent. The seven-day average for the number of cases reported is 1,050, up from the 1,038 reported a week ago today.
The government also said there are currently 10,296 active Covid-19 cases across the province and the total number of confirmed Covid-19 variants remains unchanged from Monday's report of 400.
Of the 400 confirmed Covid-19 variants in Ontario, 390 are B.1.1.7, nine are B.1.351 and one is P.1.
As of Tuesday, 247,042 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ontario.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 739 more cases of Covid-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the total Covid-19 case number in the province to 283,666, including 10,330 deaths and 265,456 recoveries.
The province's seven-day daily case increase is 783 and has 7,880 active cases. And 365,978 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.
