JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Vigilance, genome sequencing, vaccine key things against Omicron: Expert
Business Standard

Case registered over unauthorized sale of Siddhivinayak temple passes

Dadar police in central Mumbai had recieved a complaint that these 'darshan' QR codes were being traded

Topics
temple | Siddhivinayak Temple

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Siddhivinayak temple, Gold
Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for selling without permission QR code passes for entry at the famous Siddhivinayak temple.

Dadar police in central Mumbai had recieved a complaint that these 'darshan' QR codes were being traded, an official said.

The temple trust had provided the QR code pass facility to some devotees to facilitate speedy 'darshan' during the pandemic, he said.

Some unidentified persons started selling them, the official said.

A case of cheating has been registered on the complaint of the temple trust and probe is on, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 02:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.