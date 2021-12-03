Case registered over unauthorized sale of Siddhivinayak temple passes

-
Mumbai police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for selling without permission QR code passes for entry at the famous Siddhivinayak temple.
Dadar police in central Mumbai had recieved a complaint that these 'darshan' QR codes were being traded, an official said.
The temple trust had provided the QR code pass facility to some devotees to facilitate speedy 'darshan' during the pandemic, he said.
Some unidentified persons started selling them, the official said.
A case of cheating has been registered on the complaint of the temple trust and probe is on, he said.
