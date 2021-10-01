CBI books DRI intelligence officer for allegedly acquiring illicit assets

-
ALSO READ
US-India Counter narcotics Working Group discuss on threat of illicit drugs
West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah
Illicit drugs business in Assam is worth Rs 5,000 cr annually: CM
Delhi High Court orders CBI to probe Income Tax department email
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI starts probe, registers nine cases so far
-
The CBI has booked a senior officer of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly amassing illicit assets of over Rs 72 lakh, officials said on Friday.
Kaikhohao Doungel, Senior Intelligence Officer (SIO) at the DRI's Aizawl Regional Unit, had allegedly amassed movable and immovable assets to the tune of over Rs 1.42 crore between January 2014 and May 2021, they said.
The CBI found that of these, assets worth over Rs 72 lakh were allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.
"Searches were conducted today at the office as well as at the residential premises of the accused at Aizawl and Imphal which led to recovery of documents related to purchase of the land, bank accounts in the name of accused & wife maintained at various banks, insurance policies, luxurious household articles and other incriminating documents," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU