Court asks former minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on November 16

-
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate issues lookout notice against Anil Deshmukh
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
ED to summon more people in money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
Deshmukh money laundering case: ED questions Maha minister Parab for 8 hrs
ED summons Anil Deshmukh for questioning on July 5 in alleged bribery case
-
A court here on Friday asked former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on November 16, saying that he willfully ignored summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar Deshmukh 'issued process' against Deshmukh under IPC section 174.
The ED's summonses were received by Deshmukh in person, or by his daughter or advocate on his behalf, the court noted.
The ED issued the summonses under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), but the "accused (Deshmukh) however willfully neglected and failed to appear before the complainant and has thus committed an offense under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code," the magistrate said.
The ED moved the court last week seeking action against Deshmukh under section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) for failing to appear before the agency.
Offense under section 174 attracts a simple imprisonment for up to one month or fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.
The probe agency told the court that it issued summons to Deshmukh five times between June and August this year, but he did not heed them.
Deshmukh's aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde have been already arrested in the case.
The central agency, in its charge sheet, also named dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze as an accused. But Deshmukh or his family members have not been named as accused in the charge sheet.
The ED launched a parallel probe after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year following former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's accusations.
Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge denied by the NCP leader. Deshmukh resigned as minister subsequently.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU