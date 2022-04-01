CBI gets custody of Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Waze for probe in corruption case

-
ALSO READ
Money laundering case: HC sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till Nov 12
Court directs CBI to probe ex-Maha minister Deshmukh's role in PE leak case
Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case
Dismissed cop Sachin Waze withdraws plea against judicial panel orders
Dismissed cop Sachin Waze sent to judicial custody in extortion case
-
Two special courts here on Friday granted CBI the custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his two aides and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze for investigation in a corruption case registered against them.
NCP leader Deshmukh (71) and his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They are lodged in the Arthtur Road jail in the city.
The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed an application before additional sessions judge D P Singhade for their custody.
The judge on Thursday issued a letter of request to the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court, which hears ED cases, to transfer Deshmukh and the other two to the custody of the CBI.
The CBI had also sought the custody of Sachin Waze. Waze was arrested in March 2021 by the National Investigation Agency in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case. Following which, judge D P Singhade had sent a similar letter of request to the special NIA court.
Waze is currently in judicial custody at Taloja Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
The special PMLA and NIA courts on Friday directed, in separate orders, the superintendents of respective jails to hand over the custody of the four accused -- Deshmukh, Palande, Shinde and Waze -- to the CBI.
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.
Deshmukh denied the allegations but stepped down from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.
Incidentally, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by the Maharashtra government challenging an order of the Bombay High Court dismissing its petition seeking an SIT to probe the corruption case against Deshmukh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU