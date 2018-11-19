CBI officer probing Asthana moves SC, challenges transfer to Nagpur

-
ALSO READ
CBI bribery row: PM Modi summons Alok Verma and Asthana after DSP's arrest
CBI raids own headquarters as the two top bosses fight, PMO steps in
With its no 1 and 2 fighting, CBI finds itself in a mess: Latest updates
CBI arrests deputy SP Devender Kumar in bribery case involving Asthana
As polls near, l'affaire CBI may be a bigger weapon for Oppn than Rafale
-
A CBI officer, who was probing the FIR lodged against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of his transfer to Nagpur in Maharashtra.
Manish Kumar Sinha, an IPS officer who was part of the investigation team probing Asthana's role in an alleged corruption case, mentioned his plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing Tuesday.
The bench also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the plea of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the government's decision of divesting him of duties and sending him on leave.
Sinha said that his plea be also heard along with Verma on Tuesday.
He has alleged that he was transferred to Nagpur and as a result has been taken out from the probe team investigating the FIR against Asthana.
Asthana has also been divested of his duties and sent on leave by the central government following his ongoing feud with the CBI Director.
The CBI had booked Asthana on allegations of receiving a bribe from an accused probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU