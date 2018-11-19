JUST IN
CBI officer probing Asthana moves SC, challenges transfer to Nagpur

CBI officer has alleged that he was transferred to Nagpur and as a result has been taken out from the probe team investigating the FIR against Asthana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A CBI officer, who was probing the FIR lodged against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of his transfer to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Manish Kumar Sinha, an IPS officer who was part of the investigation team probing Asthana's role in an alleged corruption case, mentioned his plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing Tuesday.

The bench also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the plea of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the government's decision of divesting him of duties and sending him on leave.

Sinha said that his plea be also heard along with Verma on Tuesday.

He has alleged that he was transferred to Nagpur and as a result has been taken out from the probe team investigating the FIR against Asthana.

Asthana has also been divested of his duties and sent on leave by the central government following his ongoing feud with the CBI Director.

The CBI had booked Asthana on allegations of receiving a bribe from an accused probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
First Published: Mon, November 19 2018. 11:15 IST

