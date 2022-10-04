JUST IN
Rajnath Singh approves renaming of Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantt
Gujarat: Ten killed, seven injured as container truck hits three-wheeler
Circular on requirement of certificate to cover Modi's event withdrawn
Reduction in sown acreage to feed inflation: Bank of Baroda report
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
Court sends Russian to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Coronavirus formation modelled for first time, may lead to effective drugs
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities: IAF
mRNA boosters extend Covid protection but wane over time, says study
Poor rainfall in Gangetic plains may spike food inflation in near-term
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rajnath Singh approves renaming of Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantt
Business Standard

CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals

CBI action against cyber criminals based on inputs from Interpol, FBI and police forces of other countries, say officials

Topics
Central Bureau of Investigation | cyber crimes India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The CBI on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states, officials said.

The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

They said 87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, they said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said.

From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, they said.

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Central Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 19:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU