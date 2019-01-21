JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In Pictures: Heavy rain, fresh snowfall seen in various parts of Srinagar
Business Standard

CBI seeks govt's sanction to prosecute Chidambaram in INX Media case

The other accused in the case include then directors of the INX Media company, Karti Chidambaram, Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram

The CBI has sought the sanction of the central government to prosecute former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, officials said Monday.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The other accused in the case include then directors of the INX Media company, Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea.
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements