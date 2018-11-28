JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI vs CBI: HC allows Alok Verma to inspect case file relating to Asthana

The court extended till December 7 its order directing the CBI to maintain status quo regarding proceedings against Asthana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left) and CBI Director Alok Verma
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma to inspect in the CVC's office the case file relating to FIR against the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Justice Najmi Waziri asked Verma to go to Central Vigilance Commission's office on Thursday after his counsel said there are allegations of mala fide against him in Asthana's petition.

The court extended till December 7 its order directing the CBI to maintain status quo regarding proceedings against Asthana.
