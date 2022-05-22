PM calls upon spiritual centres to inspire startups, Make in India drives

-
ALSO READ
India has third-largest ecosystem for start-ups: Nasscom Official
Assam cancer care centres will make treatment accessible to all: Ratan Tata
Antler India to invest a third of corpus in Web3, blockchain start-ups
200 Indian startups to showcase business ideas, innovations at Expo 2020
Will make Uttarakhand international spiritual capital for Hindus: Kejriwal
-
Speaking at the 80th birthday celebration of Sri Ganapaty Sachchidananda Swamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that spiritual centers can become centers of inspiration for startups and Make in India initiatives in the country.
He said that the saints of the country have always inspired people to rise above self and work for all.
"Today the identity of India is represented by its Yoga, and also youth. Today the world is looking at our startups as future. 'Make in India' is turning out to be a ray of hope for global growth. I would like our spiritual centers to inspire the startups," he said.
He further said: "Today we are celebrating the 80th birthday of Swamy ji at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence. Our saints have always inspired us to rise above self and work for all."
"The country is making collective efforts with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for the development," he said.
"The age of 80 is very crucial. This milestone is also considered in our cultural tradition as 'Sahastra Chandra Darshan'," he said.
With barely a month to go for the International Yoga Day that will be celebrated on June 21, the Prime Minister said, "Today, India's identity is represented by Yoga as well as youth."
Lauding the life of the spiritual Guru, the Prime Minister said, "The life of Shri Ganapati Satchidananda Swamy is full of contributions for the society as seen in a number of ashrams, a big institution, different projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU