Centre not hiding Covid-19 fatality numbers, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Centre has not hidden the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country.
The Minister said that the Centre compiles the data on fatalities on the basis of the inputs provided by the state governments and administrators of the Union Territories.
"Around 5.33 lakh deaths have been reported in the country so far out of which Kerala has reconciled more than 20,000 deaths," Mandaviya said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha today.
The Health Minister was replying to a question asked by the senior Congress leader KC Venugopal today.
Mandaviya further appreciated healthcare workers efforts to fight against COVID-19 and said, "Doctors and all paramedical staff in India have worked day and night during COVID-19 pandemic including all three waves.
