Centre okays 4-lane highway along Indo-Bhutan border: Assam CM

Chief Minister Sarbananda on Sunday said the Centre has agreed in-principle to construct a four-lane highway along the Indo- border.

"The new connectivity would bring in revolutionary changes not only in connectivity, but also in trade and commerce of the areas," said at the annual state convention here.

He said that after getting clearance from the Ministry of Forest and Environment, the construction work for the 264-km long highway, encompassing four districts of the state, will start on full throttle.

The government is playing the role of a catalyst to Central government's efforts in bringing about infrastructural development along the border areas, he said.

On the publication of the final Draft NRC on July 30, the CM said that genuine Indian citizens whose names are left out from the draft, would get an opportunity to enrol through disposal of claims and objections.