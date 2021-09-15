Centre set to resume tourist visas after 1.5 yrs of suspension due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as Covid care centre
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
US okays a record 55,000 student, exchange visas in 2021 from India so far
Government to give tourist visa free of charge to 500,000 travellers
-
In a bid to boost the economy as daily COVID-19 cases in the country have come down, the Central government is considering to resume issuing tourist visas very soon, confirmed a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official on Wednesday.
A senior MHA official confirmed that things have been formalised and a meeting has been called in the Ministry of Home Affairs that will be chaired by the Home Secretary on Thursday to discuss plans to resume tourist visas.
The official said that it will be done in a phased manner and as per the feasibility, it will be open to all. The government is likely to allow only vaccinated people to apply for tourist visas.
Tourist visas are suspended since March 2020, from the day the first lockdown was announced. Later, several categories of visas like business, employment and others were exempted but tourist visas remained suspended.
Many Gulf countries have resumed tourist visas. Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month.
India recorded 27,176 new Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. The active cases have come down to 3.51 lakh. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now.
Covid-19 has severely affected the tourism industry, resulting in job losses and shutdowns of hotels and restaurants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU