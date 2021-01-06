Centre to send high-level team to support Covid-19 management in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
Another nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held on January 8
-
The Centre will send a high-level team to support public health interventions for COVID-19 management in Kerala as the state has been reporting a "very high" number of daily coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The team headed by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr S K Singh, will reach Kerala on Friday.
"Kerala has been reporting a very high number of daily new COVID-19 cases since the past many days," the Union Health Ministry said, adding that the team will reach the state day after tomorrow.
During the last seven days, a total of 35,038 new cases were logged in Kerala, and around 5,000 new cases are added daily to the state's COVID-19 tally, it said.
"The team will review the public health interventions in management of COVID-19 by the state government of Kerala and support state health authorities in these measures," it said.
The central government has been deputing teams from time to time as an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and union territory (UT) governments for COVID-19 management.
These teams interact with state and UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, the ministry stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU