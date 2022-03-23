'Centre will help state book the culprits,' says PM Modi on Bengal terror

-
ALSO READ
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
Birbhum killings: Mamata to visit violence-hit WB district on Thursday
Action to be taken against perpetrators: Bengal CM Mamata on Birbhum deaths
MHA seeks report from West Bengal govt on killing of 8 people in Birbhum
Post-poll violence: CBI arrests TMC leader in Bengal's Birbhum district
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, describing the killings in Birbhum a day before, as heinous, said the culprits should not be forgiven.
Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial here, Prime Minister Modi said the Central Government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice.
He said he hoped the state would take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.
I express my condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal.
I hope that the state government will definitely ensure that those who have committed such heinous crimes are punished, Modi said.
I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals. The centre would extend all sorts of help to the state government to ensure the culprits are booked, he said.
TMC leader and senior Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee reacting to the Prime Minister's offer of help in ensuring justice for the victims of the Birbhum killings said, The state government is duty-bound to ensure that the rule of law should take its course. The culprits will be hunted down and punished.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU