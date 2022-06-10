Challenges persist in removing AIDS as public health threat: India at UN

-
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of IPL 2022 post injury
UN: 50 nations issue joint statement saying Russia 'abused' its veto power
Bomb threat call from CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax
Global Funds seeks $18bn to restore progress against AIDS, TB, malaria
Technology aids boost human abilities
-
India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador R Ravindra on Thursday emphasised that challenges still remain towards eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
He participated in a high-level debate on the theme "Implementation of the Declaration of Commitment on HIV/AIDS " and highlighted India's swift actions that it took by involving civil societies and communities during covid-19 to mitigate its impact on HIV services.
"While significant progress has been made to eliminate HIV, challenges still remain in our way towards eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," he said in a statement, stressing upon how strong political leadership is critical to address the issue. He further discussed about India's unique HIV prevention model which is centered around the concept of social contracting.
The program is based on behavioural change, communication, outreach, service delivery and testing.
India is providing treatment to nearly 1.6 billion people and Indian drugs are also reaching to millions of people in Africa, the ambassador said during the address.
India's National AIDS Control Programme has been revised, revived and revamped for hard to reach population, he added, describing India's capability to manage crisis on a global stage.
The Annual new HIV infections have seen a downfall of 46 per cent between 2010 and 2021....similarly AIDS-related deaths have also declined by almost 76.5 per cent as the viral load testing capacities have been scaled up in the country.
It also demarcates the remarkable impact of a very holistic AIDS response, Ravindra said during the high-level debate.
He also mentioned how India is looking forward to achieving zero new transmission of HIV in order to deliver on the promise of ending AIDS in the next 10 years.
India is ready to strengthen its cooperation with all its partners including World Health Organization (WHO) to eradicate the disease by emulating best practices, he said, concluding his statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU