Unlock 4: Maharashtra allows hotels and lodges to operate at 100% capacity
Chandigarh lifts night curfew in compliance with govt's Unlock 4 guidelines

The Chandigarh administration on Monday announced lifting of night curfew in the city.

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: Shutterstock
On August 28, the Chandigarh administration had decided to discontinue weekend closure of markets in the city. | Photo: Bloomberg

The decision has been taken in compliance with central government directives under 'Unlock 4', an official release said

The night curfew was in force from 10 pm till 5 am in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre on August 29 had asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations that they would not impose any local lockdown outside COVID-19 containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

The decision of lifting night curfew was taken in a meeting, chaired by the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore, here.

On August 28, the Chandigarh administration had decided to discontinue weekend closure of markets in the city.

The administrator in the meeting directed doctors to focus on symptomatic COVID-19 patients and to take special care of their health.

Badnore also mentioned that COVID-19 positive people, who are in home isolation, should be regularly monitored.

They should be brought to hospitals in case there is deterioration or aggravation of their medical condition, he said.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 23:33 IST

