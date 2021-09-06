Chandigarh reports 33 coronavirus cases, 1 death, 46 recoveries

-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,04,668 on Monday after 33 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 13,557, a health official said.
The number of recoveries reached 9,90,757 as 18 people were discharged from various hospitals and 28 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 354 active cases, he said.
"Raipur district reported two new cases, taking the tally to 1,57,888, including 3,139 deaths, while Korba recorded five and Raigarh reported four cases. With 27,468 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,25,30,348," the official said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,668, new cases 33, death toll 13,557, recovered 9,90,757, active cases 354, tests today 27,468, Total tests 1,25,30,348.
