Chattisgarh: 324 Covid-19 cases take tally to 11,743; death toll 89

With addition of 324 new COVID-19



cases on Saturday, Chhattisgarh's total count increased to 11,743 while the number of fatalities rose by two to 89, a health official said.

A total of 263 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 8,582, he said.

The state now has 3,072 active cases, as 8,582 people have been discharged while 89 have died so far, he said.

Among the fresh cases, 109 were reported from Raipur district, 58 from Rajnandgaon, 19 from Raigarh, 18 each from Balodabazar and Sukma districts, 17 from Durg, 15 from Kabirdham, 14 from Bastar, and nine from Bilaspur.

Seven cases each were reported from Gariaband and Kanker districts, five from Narayanpur, and four each from Bijapur and Jashpur districts, he said.

Besides, two cases each were reported from Balod, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Koriya, Balrampur and Dantewada districts while one case each came from Mungeli, Surguja and Surajpur districts, he said.

One person from another state who had arrived in Chhattisgarh has also tested positive, he said.

A 45-year-old man from Raipur who was suffering from acute respiratory distress, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur in a serious condition on Friday, he said, adding that the patient died late in the Friday.

His sample tested positive for the viral infection later, he said.

Another man, aged 25, hailing from Bastar district, who was admitted at government medical college Jagdalpur on Friday, died this morning due to COVID-19, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 8,000 cases and 78 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With a total 3,943 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,743, new cases 324, deaths 89, discharged 8,582, active cases 3,072, people tested so far 3,66,957.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)