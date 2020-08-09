Coronavirus-affected Karnataka CM's vital parameters stable: Hospital

: The vital parameters of



Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, under treatment for COVID-19 at Manipal Hospitals, are stable, sources in the facility said on Saturday.

"The Chief Minister has been under treatment since his admission to Manipal Hospitals. At present, his vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," director of the hospital Dr Manish Rai said in a statement here.

The 77-year-old Chief Minister had, on the night of August 2, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital following doctors' advice.

Officials have said the Chief Minister is engaged in work like signing files and holding review meetings from the hospital.

Yediyurappa condoled the death of a Karnataka Administrative Service officer H Gangadharaiah due to a heart attack while on COVID-19 duty.

"The Chief Minister has announced Rs 25 lakh as ex- gratia from Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a government job for a family member of Gangadharaiah and instructed that his last rites be performed with full state honours," the CMO said in a tweet.

