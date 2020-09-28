Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,272 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

-
With 2,272 new COVID-19casesand
19 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 1,04,733 and toll to 848 on Sunday, a health official said.
A total of 519 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 441 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the recovery count to 72,224.
The state now has 31,661 activecases, he said.
The worst-hit Raipur district with 462 new cases continues to report a high number of infections.
Among other districts, Raigarh reported 227 fresh cases, Durg 187, Bilaspur 177 and Janjgir-Champa 117.
The new cases also included three persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states, he added.
Of the 19 latest fatalities, 12 died on Sunday and seven on Saturday, he said.
Chhattisgarh has recorded over 78,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.
With 32,239 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 393 deaths.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,04,733, new cases 2,272, death toll 848, recovered 72,224, active cases 31,661, people tested so far 10,46,534.
