Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State sees 2,100 new Covid-19 cases

recorded 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 711 recoveries and 24 deaths on Sunday, said the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 45,263 including 21,198 recoveries, 380 deaths and 23,685 active cases.

A total of 6,69,541 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, with a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world.

With 1,065 more deaths on Sunday, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured or discharged or migrated.

