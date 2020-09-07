Assam coronavirus update: State reports 1,537 Covid cases, 8 more deaths

reported 1,537 new COVID-



19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 1,25,459, Health Minister said.

Eight more patients died in the state, following which the death toll rose to 360, he said.

Total 1,763 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, outnumbering the new cases, which was recorded after a gap of nine days.

The state at present has 28,273 active cases, Sarma said.

Most of the new cases were reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district where 382 people tested positive, followed by Hojai where 125 cases were detected and 108 in Dibrugarh, Sarma said.

has reported total 1,25,459 cases of COVID-19 so far, and of them, 32,287 were detected in Guwahati alone.

Among the persons who died during the day were two women. Sivasagar and Kamrup Metropolitan reported two deaths each, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Jorhat districts, Sarma said.

Total 96,823 people have so far recovered from the disease in the state.

The Police said that 4,053 of its personnel have tested positive so far. Of them, 3,573 have recovered and 16 died.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)