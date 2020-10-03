Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State tally crosses 121,000 mark

-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload
reached 1,21,400 after 2,610 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while 29 deaths increased the toll to 1,031, an official said.
Nine people died on Saturday, six on Friday while 14 deaths took place earlier but were added to the tally during the day, he said.
He said 505 people were discharged and 1,911 people completed home isolation on Saturday, taking the overall count of such cases to 91,077.
Chhattisgarh has 29,292 active cases, he said.
"Raipur district, which is the worst hit, reported 308 newcases, Durg 234, Raigarh 219, Korba 204, Janjgir-Champa 174, Bilaspur 149, Bastar 123 and Rajnandgaon 109," said the official.
With 34,890casesso far, including 446 deaths, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, which has recorded over 83,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases1,21,400, newcases2,610, deaths 1,031, recovered 91,077, activecases29,292, people tested so far 11,55,975.
