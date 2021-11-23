Chhattisgarh minister urges govt to permit booster shots of Covid vaccine

-
ALSO READ
UK to roll out Covid-19 booster jabs for over-50s from next week
US expected to authorise mix-and-match Covid booster shots
Covid protection wanes months after second shot, booster needed: Studies
Vulnerable people can get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: WHO Europe
Japan to start administering Covid vaccine booster doses from Dec 1
-
Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday wrote to the Centre urging it to take a decision soon on administering booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in priority groups.
In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo said several countries have been witnessing third and fourth waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started inoculating their people with the booster shots.
Experts from the country and abroad have been certifying that the level of COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibodies declines within six to nine months or lasts for nearly this period. Although the immunity continues to remain the same in some cases, the need for a booster dose is being felt, Singh Deo said in the letter.
The effect of the third and fourth wave of infection is being reported in several countries of the world and many nations have started administering booster shots to their citizens, the state health minister said.
Considering the risk of the viral spread, the time has come to permit a booster dose for healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW), immuno-compromised and people above 60 years of age, he said.
Singh Deo urged the Union health minister to take an early decision in this regard and issue necessary guidelines for administering booster dose of the vaccine to people in the above categories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU