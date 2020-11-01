Chhattisgarh records 1,964 new coronavirus cases, 63 fresh fatalities

With 1,964 new COVID-19 cases and



63 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's total case count rose to 1,87,270 and death toll to 2,101 on Saturday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered too increased to 1,63,079 after 278 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,471 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 22,090 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported only 138 new cases, taking its total count to 41,365, including 579 deaths.

Korba district recorded 238 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 225, Raigarh 193, Rajnandgaon 113 and Bilaspur 98, among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Saturday and five on Friday, while 50 had occurred earlier and they were added to the tally on Saturday," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,87,270, New cases 1,964, Death toll 2,101, Recovered 1,63,079, Active cases 22,090, people tested so far 18,09,447.

