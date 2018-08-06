JUST IN
Chidambaram walks out of party meet in TN after scuffle among workers

The trouble erupted when a section of workers complained that they were not informed about the meeting

Press Trust of India  |  Pudukottai(TN) 

P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday abruptly walked out of a constituency-level party meeting in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai, after a scuffle broke out between the workers over prior notice regarding the interaction, party sources said.

Chidambaram who presided over the consultative meeting organised in Alangudi assembly constituency here ended the meeting and walked out as his attempts to pacify the warring workers went in vain, sources said.

The meeting was held to discuss the party's development and its preparations for the general elections next year.

Earlier, trouble erupted when a section of participants complained that they were not informed about the meeting and alleged that they were boycotted by the local unit.

Following a heated exchange between the workers, a scuffle broke out.
First Published: Mon, August 06 2018. 06:38 IST

