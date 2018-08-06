Chidambaram walks out of party meet in TN after scuffle among workers

Senior leader P on Sunday abruptly walked out of a constituency-level party meeting in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai, after a scuffle broke out between the workers over prior notice regarding the interaction, party sources said.

who presided over the consultative meeting organised in Alangudi assembly constituency here ended the meeting and walked out as his attempts to pacify the warring workers went in vain, sources said.

The meeting was held to discuss the party's development and its preparations for the general elections next year.

Earlier, trouble erupted when a section of participants complained that they were not informed about the meeting and alleged that they were boycotted by the local unit.

Following a heated exchange between the workers, a scuffle broke out.