Nearly all Delhi Metro employees vaccinated against Covid: DMRC

Nearly the entire workforce of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has received at least one dose of Covid vaccine by now, officials said on Saturday.
While many of them have received both the doses of the vaccine, some are in the process of getting the second dose now.
The DMRC employs about 14,500 people, sources said.
The coronavirus pandemic had severely impacted the services of the Delhi Metro and the urban transporter had suffered huge financial losses during the lockdown period when services were suspended for several months.
The DMRC in its statement said, "Only a small percentage, about 0.5 per cent of the employees are yet to be vaccinated, primarily for medical reasons."
"This is a major achievement since many of DMRC employees are engaged in public dealing and their vaccination process was accorded top priority by the management," it said.
Since May 2021, a number of vaccination camps were organised for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employees and their families. These camps were held at stations, depots as well as construction sites, the officials said.
Since the start of the vaccination exercise on January 16, over 2.11 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till date, including more than 78 lakh who have got both doses, according to official data shared by the health department on Saturday.
