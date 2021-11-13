Kerala reports 6,468 fresh Covid-19 infections, 23 fatalities

Kerala logged 6,468 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 29 health workers, and 23 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 50,55,224 and the toll to 35,685.

Among the districts Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases--907, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 850 and Thrissur with 772.

Active cases stood at 68,630, out of which only 6.7 per cent have been hospitalised, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 6,468 persons recuperated from the disease. taking the total cured in the state to 49,50,281.

A total of 71,906 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

Out of those found infected today, 28 reached the state from outside while 5,914 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 497 are yet to be traced.

There are 2,25,227 persons under observation in the state, out of which 5,342 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

