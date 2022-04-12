China reports 1,251 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

-
China on Monday reported fresh1,251 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
Of the new local confirmed cases, 994 were reported in Shanghai, while 171 were reported in Jilin. Also, Hainan reported 21 cases, Guangdong reported 16, Jiangsu reported 14 and Zhejiang reported 11, Xinhua reported citing the commission's report.
A total of 21 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Monday.
According to the commission, Monday also saw 23,387 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 23,295 local ones and 92 imported ones.
Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 22,348 were reported in Shanghai and 598 in Jilin, Xinhua reported.
