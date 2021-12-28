China's Xi'an logs 811 Covid cases amid surge in coronavirus infections

-
ALSO READ
China relaxes coal mine safety norms on deepening energy crisis
China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance
China to extend mass vaccination program to minors between 12-17 years
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
-
Xi'an, the capital of China's Shaanxi Province reported 175 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 811 amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.
Xinhua news agency reported that out of the 175 new cases, 69 were found through mass nucleic acid testing and 105 were found among those in quarantine in designated places, while the remaining case was detected when the person sought medical help, according to a press briefing held by the Xi'an municipal government today.
Health authorities in the city launched the fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing at noon on Monday in a bid to weed out as many infections as possible, Xinhua reported.
As of Tuesday noon, more than 12.3 million people had been tested with the help of 5,077 sample collecting venues and more than 31,000 sample collectors.
To screen for more infections, health authorities in three districts of Xi'an will carry out all-inclusive nucleic acid testing once each day starting Tuesday, it added.
Authorities in Xi'an have upgraded epidemic control and prevention measures starting Monday, ordering all residents to stay indoors and refrain from gatherings except when taking nucleic acid tests.
Last week, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU