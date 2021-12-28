Hetero gets DCGI nod to manufacture, market Molnupiravir capsules

-
ALSO READ
Covid: DCGI approves Hetero's Tocilizumab for hospitalised adults
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
Hetero's Tocira likely to bring down prices of Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab
DCGI nod to phase-I clinical trial of Reliance Life Sciences' Covid vaccine
Sputnik's single-dose vax gets DCGI nod for Phase-III trials in India
-
Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals firm Hetero on Tuesday said it has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing and marketing Molnupiravir capsules of 200 mg strength that is used to treat high-risk COVID-19 adult patients.
The company will market the capsule under the brand Movfor. It will be produced at the company's facilities in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, Hetero said in a statement.
"Hetero's Movfor will be made available in a 40 capsule pack (200 mg per capsule) and will be marketed by its associate company 'Hetero Healthcare' in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country," it added.
Commenting on the development, Hetero Group of Companies Chairman B Partha Saradhi Reddy said, "This approval consolidates India's efforts to address the world's greatest health threats, i.e., COVID-19. Improving access to critical medicines will always remain the highest of priorities to us."
Hetero said Molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral, is indicated for restricted emergency use in India to treat adult patients with COVID-19 and with SpO2 93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease.
The company said it has entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD for the manufacturing and distribution of investigational oral therapeutic antiviral drug 'Molnupiravir' for the treatment of COVID-19.
Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV2, the causative agent of COVID-19, it added.
Under the licensing deal, Hetero will be allowed to expand access of Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries, following the approvals for emergency use authorisation by local regulatory agencies.
It has completed a phase 3 clinical trial, approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), in about 1,218 COVID-19 patients, the data of which was approved by subject expert committee and recommended for marketing authorisation.
Subsequently, CDSCO provided the approval for manufacturing and marketing, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU