Omicron effect: Delhi imposes more curbs on social activities, transport

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity and traveling standing will not be allowed. "At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws," it said.

Private offices will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity, but from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars will also open with 50 per cent capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm. Under this, there is a provision to keep cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums closed. Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

As per the response plan, Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools are closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports can be held. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral. Religious places will remain open but the entry of devotees will be restricted. There is also a provision to ban social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert, although this ban is still going on in Delhi.

It has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in last few days and positivity rate has reached to more than 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, besides regular increase in new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi therefore, as per aforesaid DDMA Order, Delhi has entered into Level-1(Yellow Level) of restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation I movement in NCT of Delhi.

"As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days , we are enforcing level-1 (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)," said Kejriwal.

As per GRAP, there shall be night curfew on movement of persons during 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM throughout the NCT of Delhi.

All other authorities concerned shall take necessary action for ensuring compliance of the same in their respective areas and shall adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about this order for strict compliance, in letter and spirit, as per the order.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order in this regard.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has already issued an Order wherein it has been directed that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the permitted / prohibited / restricted activities shall be as per "level of alerts" specified in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) enclosed with the said order for effective management of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi.

As soon as any parameter (out of three parameters) reaches the specified level of alert, "the order of alert" shall be issued and permitted / prohibited I restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically in the territory of NCT of Delhi and all authorities concerned shall take necessary actions for ensuring compliance of the same in their respective area.

All District Magistrates, District DCPs, Zonal Deputy Commissioners / concerned authorities of Municipal Corporations / New Delhi Municipal Council / Delhi Cantonment Board and Secretary (l & P), GNCTD shall ensure that this order of alert should be disseminated through all modes of media and communication to the public and all restrictions, prohibitions should be in place with immediate effect as per level of alert.

In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, besides imposition of fines as per notification of Health and Family Welfare Department, GNCTD.

The national capital on Monday reported 331 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, the capital city reported 331 COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, the positivity rate in the city moved up to 0.68 per cent which is the highest since the last six months. On June 2, the positivity rate was 0.78 per cent.

