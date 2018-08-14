Chinese army transgresses over 300 metres in J&K's Demchok, pitches tents

The Chinese Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers have not only transgressed inside the Indian side of the (LAC) but have also pitched tents.

The sources aware of the development informed ANI that,"the transgression took place in the first week of July this year when a group of shepherds understood to be troops entered more than 300 Metres in Demchok, Eastern Ladakh with their cattle and pitched five tents."

It is told that the issue was raised at the appropriate level responding to which the troops dismantled three tents.

India shares a long border of 4,057 kilometres which is termed as the (LAC) divided into three sectors viz the Northern, Middle and Eastern sectors starting from the state of Jammu and Kashmir to the eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The issue of the borders remains disputed as the Chinese perception differs from the position of the borders as claimed by India.

When contacted, Army declined to comment on the matter. The sources told ANI that there are two tents still in the area with few men.

Last year, and the were locked in a 73-day long stand-off starting from June 16 to August 28 in the disputed trijunction of the shared between India, China and Bhutan.

Indian side, in Demchok, is told to have followed the standard protocols of and escalating the matter at the appropriate level. In a banner drill, a banner in Chinese and Hindi is shown to the Chinese with the message to them that they have entered the Indian territory and they should return back to their side.

In April this year, and Chinese President had met in Wuhan Province for an informal meeting. The two leaders had underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in all areas of the India-China border region in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral relations.