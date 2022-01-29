Chinese mainland reports 37 new local Covid-19 cases on Friday

-
The Chinese mainland on Friday recorded 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission said Saturday.
According to Xinhua News Agency, east China's Zhejiang Province reported 18 of the new local infections on Friday, all found in the capital city of Hangzhou.
Of the other local infections, five were reported in Beijing and Tianjin respectively, three in Xinjiang, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as per the news agency.
Friday also witnessed reports of 22 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.
A total of 32 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, 29 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,934.
There were 2,127 patients still under treatment on Friday, of whom eight were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic, Xinhua reported.
