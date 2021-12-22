Chip-maker Intel to put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

-
ALSO READ
US: 2 dead, 7 injured, some critical in four separate shootings in Portland
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and partnership with TSMC
Google releases another beta version of Android 12 OS for developers
Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record April-June quarter profit
-
Chip-maker Intel has reportedly notified employees that those who are unvaccinated will have to get the jab or submit an exemption by January 4, else they will be put on unpaid leave.
According to a report in The Oregonian, the tech giant told workers that those who don't receive an exemption for religious or medical reasons will be on unpaid leave, beginning in April.
"It told employees that they had a January 4 deadline to be vaccinated or seek an exemption, citing a government mandate for federal contractors," the report mentioned late on Tuesday.
Intel will review employees' exemption requests until March 15.
Google has also told its employees that they will lose their salaries and eventually be fired if they fail to fully vaccinate themselves and follow Covid-19 rules as mandated by the US administration.
Google reportedly said that they will be placed on a 30-day administrative leave if they fail to get vaccinated or submit an exception by January 13.
"If they're still not in compliance after the 30 days, they could face unpaid leave for up to six months and then be terminated," according to an internal memo.
Most US employees will fall under their vaccine requirements, which stems from President Joe Biden's executive order.
The US administration has ordered companies with 100 or more workers to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid-19 by January 18.
Google has asked its more than 1,50,000 employees to upload their vaccination status to its internal systems.
As the Omicron variant threat looms, Google is also reconsidering its plans to ask full-time employees to return to offices by January 10.--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU