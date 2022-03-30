Chirag Paswan begins process of vacating bungalow allotted to his father

-
Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday started the process of vacating the bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan after a government team was sent to execute an eviction order issued to him last year.
The process of moving furniture and household goods from the bungalow in Janpath in Lutyens' Delhi started shortly after a team from the Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, reached the property, official sources said.
Two loaded trucks drove out of the 12 Janpath bungalow, which was the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), while three more were parked in front.
The bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, officials said.
The LJP split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Both are locked in a power tussle for the LJP's leadership.
The house was used for holding the party's organisational meetings and other related events.
Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, died at the age of 74 in October 2020. He had been a minister in central governments headed by parties of contrasting ideological persuasions, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP, since 1989.
