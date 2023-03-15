CISF earned over Rs 325 cr for security provided to private entities: Govt

The Central Industrial Security Force has earned Rs 325.67 crore for providing security services to private sector undertakings during the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that according to the Act, 1968, the force is deployed for security duties of private industrial undertakings on request on the basis of threat assessment.

Revenue earned and credited to the Consolidated Fund of India on account of deployment of the on security services for private sector undertakings during last three years is: Rs 1,15,21,69,545 in 2021-22, Rs 1,11,54,96,912 in 2020-21, Rs 98,90,60,330 in 2019-21, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the also provides technical consultancy service to industrial establishments and the revenue earned and credited to the consolidated fund of India by way of consultancy fee from private sector during last three years is Rs 37,50,000.

