India invites Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for SCO meeting
Business Standard

Delhi government extends old excise policy for six-month: Official

The government had reverted to its old excise policy in September last year, after withdrawing excise policy 2021-22

Topics
Delhi government | Excise Bill

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has extended its old excise policy for the next six months, officials said on Wednesday.

The government has also directed the Excise department to soon come up with a new policy, they said.

The government had reverted to its old excise policy in September last year, after withdrawing excise policy 2021-22.

The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Delhi government after LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Former deputy chief minister and minister in charge of Excise department Manish Sisodia was recently arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 15:59 IST

