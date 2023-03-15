Delhi government extends old excise policy for six-month: Official

The has extended its old excise policy for the next six months, officials said on Wednesday.

The government has also directed the Excise department to soon come up with a new policy, they said.

The government had reverted to its old excise policy in September last year, after withdrawing excise policy 2021-22.

The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the after LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Former deputy chief minister and minister in charge of Excise department was recently arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

