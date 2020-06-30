JUST IN
CISF nabs US-bound man with bullet in his baggage at Delhi's IGI Airport

Bhagwant Singh, travelling to Washington on an Air India flight, was intercepted with a 7.65 mm calibre bullet in his bag

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel immediately segregated him and questioned him

CISF has apprehended a US-bound passenger at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhagwant Singh, travelling to Washington on an Air India flight, was intercepted with a 7.65 mm calibre bulletin his bag at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Monday night.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel immediately segregated him and questioned him. As Singh had no documents for carrying the bullet, a prohibited item on an aircraft, he was handed over to Delhi police, they said.

Limited domestic and international (only under the Vande Bharat Mission) flights are operational in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

