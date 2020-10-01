Cong convoy to Hathras stopped; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi proceed on foot

Vehicles of leaders and Vadra, who were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit gang-rape victim, were stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, party officials said.

The convoy was stopped near Pari Chowk, prompting party workers and senior leaders to proceed on foot, with some functionaries saying they will walk down to Hathras.

Around the same time last year, we were fighting for the Unnao daughter and the situation in UP has not changed in a year, told reporters as she started walking on the expressway.

The Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must take responsibility for women safety in the state and ensure atrocities against them are stopped, she added.

