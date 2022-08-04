JUST IN
Monkeypox vs Covid-19: Here's all you need to know about the two infections
NSE snooping case: Delhi court denies bail to former Mumbai top cop
2nd shift of CUET-UG scheduled on Aug 4 cancelled across all centres: NTA
Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini, elderly woman claims it later
Partha used his college-day photo while buying property in 2012: Report
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban
Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8
SC seeks report on medical condition of ex-CMD of Amrapali Group
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra logs 1,862 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active tally now 12,077
Mumbai's daily Covid count remains above 400; 2 die, active tally at 2,235
Business Standard

Coronavirus vaccines not effective without yoga, Ayurveda: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev Thursday questioned the efficacy of allopathy against COVID-19 once again saying vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus

Topics
Baba Ramdev | Coronavirus Vaccine | Ayurveda

Press Trust of India  |  Haridwar 

Ramdev
Ramdev at a press conference, in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Yoga guru Ramdev Thursday questioned the efficacy of allopathy against COVID-19 once again saying vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus and they need to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda.

He said this on the sidelines of an event in reply to a question on why US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid even after taking the booster dose of the vaccine.

"Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself," Ramdev said.

Top officials of WHO have also fallen victims to Covid, he said.

He claimed the world is being misled by medical science in the name of vaccines.

"The world will return to yoga and ayurveda again. People are growing tulsi, aloe vera and giloy in their kitchen gardens and reaping their health benefits," Ramdev said on the sidelines of the function at Patanjali Yogpeeth to mark his close aide Balkrishna's birthday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Baba Ramdev

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 22:09 IST

`
.