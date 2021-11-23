Class 11, 12 students across Haryana will soon get tablets: CM Khattar

-
ALSO READ
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Adequate arrangements to tackle black fungus cases: Haryana chief minister
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets PM Modi, discusses farmer issues
Covid-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, allows malls to operate
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state.
The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session. A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said.
In future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well, he said.
Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Khattar said. In this regard, the process of purchasing power equipment worth Rs 350 crore was completed during the meeting of a high-power purchase committee.
These decisions were taken in a meeting held here in which Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal were among others present, according to an official release.
Later, interacting with reporters, the Chief Minister said curbing corruption is the main goal of his government.
If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him, he said in response to questions on the alleged scam in recruitment for dental surgeons.
The Chief Minister said if anyone gets any information related to corruption in jobs or departments, then they should immediately inform the State Vigilance Bureau.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU