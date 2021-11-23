Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to resume on Dec 3

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Cabinet to approve addition of Ayodhya in free pilgrimage scheme
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
'A city by and for every Indian': PM Modi reviews Ayodhya development plan
Ayodhya included in Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme: Kejriwal
Goa polls: Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif
-
The Delhi government will resume its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', on December 3 with a batch of 1,000 people who will leave for Ayodhya, officials said on Tuesday.
Last month, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in the scheme.
The first train under the scheme carrying 1,000 elderly pilgrims will depart for Ayodhya on December 3, said Kamal Bansal, chairman of the Delhi government's Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti.
"There is great demand from senior citizens for the pilgrimage scheme. We are getting large number of applications for pilgrimage to different places, including Ayodhya. Pilgrims for other places will be sent after preparations are complete," he said.
Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the Delhi government bears the expenditure of the entire pilgrimage of a number of senior citizens to 13 circuits, including places like Puri, Rameswaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar and Tirupati.
Any resident of the national capital aged 60 or above can avail the scheme after acquiring a certificate from their local MLA, stating that they live in the legislator's constituency.
One attendant aged 21 or more can accompany each traveller. The government bears the expenses for the attendant too.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is currently touring poll-bound states like Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
The pilgrimage scheme had been halted due to COVID-19, but now instructions have been issued to resume it, the official said, adding that trains for various destinations are expected to start in the next month.
The 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna' was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on January 9, 2018. More than 35,000 senior citizens have availed the scheme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU