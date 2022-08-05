CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Commission to make extensive visits to clusters to ensure qualitative improvement in the sector, an official release said on Friday.

He also asked the members of the commission to interact with farmers to understand their issues and accordingly, recommend steps to enhance the overall production of agricultural commodities, it said.

Sarma held a meeting with the members of the commission here on Thursday night and asked them to review at least in six months the implementation of their suggestions for the qualitative and quantitative development of the sector.

He also urged them to help farmers build capacity in organic and natural to enhance the export potential of their produce and



The CM appealed to the commission's members to advise cultivators about appropriate scientific methods for increasing productivity, profitability, stability and sustainability of practices.

He advocated using high-yielding seeds to grow agricultural produce.

The commission should also look into areas such as policy change needed to ensure effective implementation of strategies and execute convergence with related departments, he said.

Considering climate change and its effects on agriculture, Sarma sought the advice of the members to deal with recurring floods, drought and other such events.

Minister Atul Bora, Agriculture Commission Chairman Dr H S Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Asish Bhutani, Principal Secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

