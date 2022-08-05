JUST IN
Business Standard

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture Commission to make extensive visits to farming clusters to ensure qualitative improvement in the sector, an official release said

Topics
Assam | Agriculture | Farming

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture Commission to make extensive visits to farming clusters to ensure qualitative improvement in the sector, an official release said on Friday.

He also asked the members of the commission to interact with farmers to understand their issues and accordingly, recommend steps to enhance the overall production of agricultural commodities, it said.

Sarma held a meeting with the members of the commission here on Thursday night and asked them to review at least in six months the implementation of their suggestions for the qualitative and quantitative development of the agriculture sector.

He also urged them to help farmers build capacity in organic and natural farming to enhance the export potential of their produce and

The CM appealed to the commission's members to advise cultivators about appropriate scientific methods for increasing productivity, profitability, stability and sustainability of farming practices.

He advocated using high-yielding seeds to grow agricultural produce.

The commission should also look into areas such as policy change needed to ensure effective implementation of strategies and execute convergence with related departments, he said.

Considering climate change and its effects on agriculture, Sarma sought the advice of the members to deal with recurring floods, drought and other such events.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Assam Agriculture Commission Chairman Dr H S Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Asish Bhutani, Principal Secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 14:09 IST

