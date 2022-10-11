CM Nitish Kumar loses temper after complaint over Bihar's health system

Miffed with the working style of doctors, an angry Chief Minister on Monday scolded the Chief Secretary and directed him to rectify things immediately.

This came after a man from Madhepura district appeared in the Janata Darbar, saying that doctors do not treat patients in the Sadar hospital there.

"Patients like me wait in the queues for long hours and doctors do not treat us saying the time of OPD is over. This is the regular practice of doctors in the hospital," the complainant alleged.

After hearing the complaint, called the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter. He also asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Health to take the matter seriously and address the issue.

"How it could happen in the hospitals. If doctors and medical staff have to do service, they should also maintain discipline in the hospital. They cannot leave the patients only on the basis of OPD time getting over," he said.

The government hospitals in are in a pathetic state especially in rural areas and if anyone goes into the private hospital, they have to pay huge charges in the name of tests. Many patients claimed that due to the government not fixing the rate of tests like dengue and Chikungunya, they are charging to the tune of Rs 3,000 and more.

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)