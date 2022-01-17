Cold wave conditions expected in Delhi, mercury dips to 8.7 degrees Celcius

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 deg C; air quality 'very poor'
Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius
Cold wave likely to hit north, northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Trio get Physics Nobel for work on climate change, complex physical systems
Severe cold hits most places in Punjab, Haryana; temperature below normal
-
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Monday with cold wave conditions expected to prevail at isolated places in the national capital.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 87 per cent.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast partly clouds skies for the day. There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the very poor category as the AQI read 313 at 8.05 am. The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (317), Ghaziabad (341) and Noida (302) was also recorded in the very poor category.
The AQI of Greater Noida (289) and Gurugram (222) stood in the poor category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU