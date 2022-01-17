Cold wave conditions expected in Delhi, mercury dips to 8.7 degrees Celcius

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Monday with conditions expected to prevail at isolated places in the national capital.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 87 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast partly clouds skies for the day. There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the very poor category as the AQI read 313 at 8.05 am. The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (317), Ghaziabad (341) and Noida (302) was also recorded in the very poor category.

The AQI of Greater Noida (289) and Gurugram (222) stood in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius.

