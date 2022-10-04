Rajnath Singh approves renaming of Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantt

Defence Minister has approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Cantonment, official sources said on Tuesday.

The renaming of the Cantonment comes ahead of Dussehra celebrations.

The Faizabad Cantt will be known as Cantonment," said a source.

Singh is currently undertaking a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

He will have a "Bada Khana' with soldiers at Dehradun on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he will perform 'Shastra Puja' in Chamoli on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

He will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers at Auli and Mana, and will offer prayers at Badrinath Dham.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)