Compromised Covid behaviour biggest reason for surge in cases: RML Director

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Reacting to increase in COVID cases in the country specifically Delhi, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital Dr (Prof) Rana Anil Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that compromised Corona appropriate behaviour among people is the single largest reason for the recent upsurge.
"If the cases are increasing, then we have to be really concerned so as to contain it as soon as possible. If we start looking at the causes, then one thing is evident: after lockdown restrictions are lifted, parties, marriages and congregations are happening and people have seriously compromised corona appropriate behaviour and started thinking that probably mask is no longer required. In my opinion, the most important factor in rise of these cases is compromised Covid-appropriate behaviour," Dr Singh told ANI.
According to RML director, the recent upsurge can be controlled with social vaccine along with the prescribed vaccine.
"We have to contain with social vaccine and with vaccine that we got in our hand. Try to get vaccinated as soon we get the turn," he added.
Delhi has reported 1,819 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its active case tally to 8,838. This is state's highest tally since December 21 when it had 9,255 active cases.
On Wednesday, Delhi also reported 11 deaths caused by Covid-19, its highest daily death figure in nearly 2.5 months with the case positive rate of 2.71 %.
From Thursday, the country will start third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive under which all people aged more than 45 years will be eligible.
